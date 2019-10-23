I have been a bus contractor and farmer in Madison Township, Clarion County, for many years. I have watched the deterioration of the road in years past, not only near my house but throughout the township. Potholes formed, cross drains collapsed and water ran down the road instead of the ditches. Seal coating of roads is something you seldom saw in Madison Township in the past decade. The tree limbs and brush had grown out to the roads so far that it scraped along the side of my buses. The intersection visibility with the overgrown brush and trees made for hazardous road conditions.
When previous township supervisors did repair the potholes, they were turned upside down. The ditches were dug so deep that one supervisor said they did that so they wouldn’t have to go back and do it again for a few years. When a drain pipe did get replaced, it became either a speed bump or a dip in the road. When asked to cut the tree limbs and brush back, the past supervisors said they couldn’t cut anything over four inches. How did it get that big? They grew that big because they did very little maintenance. The past supervisors created safety hazards for all vehicles.
Finally, three years ago, a change came to Madison Township. I see potholes getting filled the way they should be. Seal coating has been done to all the roads my buses travel. The drain pipes that have been replaced are also being done without becoming speed bumps. The trees are getting cut back. You can clearly see oncoming traffic at intersections. There has been more road work done in the past three years than what has been done in the 20 years before that.
Why on earth would anyone want Mr. Buzzard back in office now? I, for one, like seeing my tax dollars go back into the roads. I am thankful that supervisor Lanny Himes is running for re-election. He has my vote.
GENE MORTIMER
Taxpayer/Bus Contractor
Madison Township
Clarion County