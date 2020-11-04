This is a thank you letter to everybody in our community who helped support the Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club’s turkey dinner on Nov. 1.
We had no idea what to expect since it was takeout only, and it was a huge success. We sold out in about an hour and a half. You have no idea what your support means to our club.
For those of you who sat in line and then had to be turned away because we sold out, we sincerely apologize. We had no idea we would sell out that quickly.
A special thank you to Burger King, Dollar General, Uni-Mart and Riverside for their donations to the success of our dinner. We are truly blessed.
MARY BENTON
Treasurer/Secretary
Hawthorn Rod
& Gun Club