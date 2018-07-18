Trump must not get to choose his judge and jury. Let’s take a hard look at the numbers — 191 criminal charges concerning at least 19 Russians and three Russian corporations, 32 indictments with at least 12 of them Russians, five guilty pleas, four cooperating witnesses, two in prison now, with two criminal cases on trial.
This is no witch hunt. The criminal case concerning Trump, his family and his acolytes may well go to the Supreme Court.
Supreme Court Justice Stevens who is stepping down has a son high up in the bank, Deuchebank, under suspicion in the Russia investigation, that loaned Trump a billion dollars. Follow the money.
Greedy Old Propagandist (GOP) politicians are silent about the facts. Russia attacked America’s elections and essentially no protection has been enacted for this November’s election. Greedy Old Propagandists benefit from that attack by Trump’s choice of another Supreme Court Justice to protect himself from justice.
This is about justice. Register to vote. Bring a friend. Vote this November for justice, because big money from huge corporations that benefit from Trump policies like locking up thousands of brown children in private prisons and taking our public lands, and Trump’s propaganda and even still Russia will try to control your vote. You are the one we have been waiting for. Our Democracy is at stake. Vote.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport
