On Dec. 30 The Leader-Vindicator published a story on the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority (RVMA) rate hike for 2021. A 5 percent rate hike for both water and sewer rates. The new rates are not published on the RVMA website but the new basic minimum rate for water should be $22 with each additional 100 cubic feet adding $10 to the bill. The new basic sewer rate should be $22.35 with each addition 100 cubic feet of water consumption adding $5.25 to the bill.
I have a January bill showing the minimum amount and one with an additional 100 cubic feet of usage. The basic water rate went from $21 to $22 and the sewer basic rate went from $21.80 to $23.00. The rate for every additional 100 cubic feet after the first 200 cubic feet of usage remained at $9.50 for water and $5 for sewer.
When I first got on the RVMA board and started looking at rates and the operation of the office, I discovered that rate increases were only applied to the base rates in the billing system, which I got corrected. Then any time the rates were increased I made sure the office staff had correct rates to enter into the billing system. When a new billing system was procured it made the process very simple, but after I left the board, I noticed that only the basic rate changed and I would have to bring it to their attention. The last time it happened I let it go for almost a year. They let the office secretary develop the rate schedule and never check it and she has never learned.
The bulk rate for Mahoning Township Municipal Authority (MTWA) should increase from $7.90 per 1,000 gallons to $8.30 per thousand gallons a 40-cent increase. To compare RVMA and MTWA rates on the same basis, you have to know that 100 cubic feet contains 748 gallons, so you divide the rate by 748 and then multiply by 1,000 to see that RVMA customers were paying $12.70 per thousand gallons and now will be paying $13.37 per thousand gallons, a 67-cent increase in water rates.
What is the justification for this rate increase? The newspaper reports some generic expenses and cannot really go into any detailed explanations due to space, however what was reported is about the amount of detail provided by the RVMA. The budget was based on the audit report for 2019-2020 which showed a deficit of somewhere close to $13,000. That report looks at all income and all expenses for the year, including an $11 fee per month for the sewer separation project done by the New Bethlehem Borough in early 2000s. The loan for that project was later transferred to the RVMA. This fee was established by Borough Council at a rate higher than the $7 that was required to pay off the loan. The desire was to pay off the loan in less than 30 years. The annual excess funds collected amount to $31,041.60. These funds were to be put in escrow for a lump sum payment to finish off the sewer separation loan. They cannot be used to pay operating cost, so the deficit should be about $44,000. My tracking of this account from the monthly Profit and Loss statements indicate that the fund is short about $7,500. I brought the shortfall to the attention of the board before, when it was much larger, and they corrected it. The tracking of historical record shows inconsistent deposits of excess funds into this account. There are even gaps of several months between deposits. Keeping two sets of books and using the excess for operating expenses? I don’t think the board knows.
The story also says that the employees were all given a 50-cent per hour raise which will amount to $5,710 plus benefits added to the expenses. It is my understanding from the last board meeting that I attended that the rates would increase again in June or July by another 5 percent.
The RVMA uses Quickbooks which will create a budget automatically from past expenses and then additional items can be added or things deleted to develop a new budget. They have not used this capability. The board does not seem to want to take the time or have the skill to develop a budget nor does the office staff. They have asked the engineer to develop a budget for them. I know from 30 years of experience working with engineers that they don’t like doing it and would prefer giving the task to what they called “bean counters.” I was one of those “bean counters.”
In my tenth and last year serving on the RVMA board, I developed a spreadsheet for generating rates based on water consumption (billed), and a budget developed from past expenses with the addition of things the board wanted to do. It was detailed and the chairman of the board did not even want to look at it because of the rates it generated. The budget could have been adjusted and the rates reduced, but the chairman terminated all discussion and decided to pull rates out of the air that would not upset rate payers. No documentation.
What the RVMA needs is a manager who can use the billing system and Quickbooks to create operating budgets, recommend rates, provide analysis of income and expenses on a monthly basis, make decisions on maintenance expense brought up by the workers, modernize the workings of the office, hires and fires, works with the engineer to develop plans to replace old waterlines and valves in New Bethlehem and South Bethlehem, plan and budget for replacement and upgrades to the water and sewer plants, all under the supervision of the board. The money to hire such a person is already in the personnel cost of the current office staff. But I don’t see this ever happening.
TERRY MATEER
New Bethlehem