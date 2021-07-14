Central Electric is operating as a distribution company, and it owns a share of nuclear production and some hydroelectricity. All this is manufactured outside of Central Electric’s power grid. This needs transported in, and then transported to the customers.
Common sense suggests that if we want our electricity to be more secure (natural disasters, cyber attacks, terrorism), we need to produce some of our own electricity. If we produce some of our own electricity in our existing grid, then we can lower our costs. If the costs are lower, our value increases. A win-win situation.
I’m running for the Central Electric Board of Directors. If voted in, then we can work on saving money with lowered electricity costs.
I believe in God, family, the Constitution, and helping Central Electric. My experience as a farmer, meat packer (Gourley Packing Co.), an entrepreneur and school board director blends in with the position on Central Electric’s board.
Historically, only about 10 percent of the Central Electric customers vote for their directors. Please get involved and vote for Bob “Save” Gourley. Ballots will be mailed in this month’s Central Electric bills.
Your vote counts. Thank you.
BOB GOURLEY
New Bethlehem