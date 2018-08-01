Now that summer is here we are again hearing of kids dying in hot cars. The experts have recently given some tips on how to avoid this.
A simple way to help us remember a child is in the back seat is to take two toys, books or stuffed animals along in the car. Give one to the child and keep the other one beside you in the front seat. When you leave the car, seeing the animal will be a reminder that the child is back there. When arriving home, be sure to remove the animal or toy along with the child. If the toy is left in the car all the time, it will lose its meaning.
If you see a child left in a hot car and cannot find their parent, we are told to call 911; and if the child is unresponsive, it is OK to smash the window to retrieve the child.
Auto manufacturers are also planning high tech features which may help. One really great idea is to have the air conditioner start up automatically when the temperature reaches a certain preset point, say 88 degrees, and a child is in the car. This will only work, however, in an electric car. Tesla, the electric car company, is considering this. The three models they make already are rated the safest cars you can buy.
Remember the advice the experts gave us. Take a toy or two in the car along with the child, and put one in the front seat. It may just save a life.
HARLAN YEANY
Frogtown
