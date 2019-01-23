February 10 is Scout Sunday at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church. Service starts at 9:30 a.m. We would like to extend an invitation to all past and present scouts in both the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, as well as past and present Girl Scouts.
Following the service, we will hold our annual Blue and Gold Banquet where we will have five boys crossing over to Boy Scouts and receiving their Arrow of Light Award.
On March 2, we will hold our annual Pine Wood Derby. We will also host our annual Out Law Race for all scouts and non-scout racers. Registration starts at 9 a.m. at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church. Cars cost $5 and can be purchased from Susan Heschke on Monday nights at the church. There is a $5 registration fee for both races. We would like to see as many racers as possible. We would like to extend an invitation to all Girl Scouts who would like to participate.
SUSAN HESCHKE
Committee Chair
