This has been a tough year, and continues to be so. Christmas is approaching, and it will be such a different time this year. Many of us will not be able to share it with family or friends.
This started me thinking that even though we are restricted some, what about those in nursing homes who cannot have visits from family and loved ones?
I’d like to ask a favor of everyone who reads this. Would you please address one Christmas card to someone who may not have Christmas at all or see their family?
Edgewood Heights is in on this. We can send a Christmas card to a resident at Edgewood Heights here in New Bethlehem. The address is 612 Keck Ave., New Bethlehem, PA 16242. Help these dear people have a brighter Christmas.
Clarview Nursing Home has also given me the go-ahead to start a campaign to have Christmas cards sent to their residents who may not have family or a Christmas at all.
Can you address a card to “A Resident at Clarview,” 14663 Rt. 68, Sligo, PA 16255? One card to make someone smile this Christmas? I’m calling it “Send One More Christmas Card,” and hope to see many, many Christmas cards find their way to the rooms of men and women residing at Clarview.
Please spread the word and share this information. We can make Christmas for a lot of folks a bit brighter.
LYNNE THARAN
South Bethlehem