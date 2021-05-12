The upcoming primary election on May 18 is very significant for the future of our region and all of Pennsylvania.
One of the crucial elements of this election are the two constitutional amendments on the ballot. Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary Levine have destroyed thousands of lives and businesses in 2020 with their draconian lockdowns. They sentenced thousands of nursing home patients to death by sending infected patients back into nursing homes. They allowed big box stores to remain open while killing countless small businesses throughout the commonwealth. These constitutional amendments will limit the governor’s power to shut down Pennsylvania. Wolf did all this completely on his own and never looked to the Legislature for any input or guidance. How anyone of sound mind can think Wolf’s actions over the past year is a good thing is beyond comprehension!
Now Governor Wolf is in CYA mode saying he will end restrictions on May 31, except for masks. Just his latest attempt to pander for “no” votes on May 18. The people of Pennsylvania are sick and tired of his lockdowns and we want our freedom back without masks like so many other states have already done like Florida, Texas and South Dakota. Those states are booming and thriving.
Tuesday, May 18, is your opportunity to send a clear and concise message to Governor Wolf that we the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are done with him and his lockdowns.
RICK RATHFON
Chairman
Clarion County
Republican Committee