The Rimersburg Senior Center would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their contributions to our 2018 Masquerade Charity Ball. We are really grateful for your support.
Thank you to: Area Agency on Aging, Advance Auto Parts, Applebee’s Bar and Grille, B&D Repair Services, Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, Bloomtown Flowers, C-93 Radio, C&A Trees, Clarion Pristine Nails, Clarion Subway, Classiques Hair Design, Cozumel, Daddy’s Main Street, Dairy Queen, Deer Creek Winery, Discover Bliss, Doggy Bole, Eat’n Park, Elliott’s General Store, Emery’s Outlet, Good Tire Service, Heeter Lumber Company, Johnson’s Tire and Hitches, J.C. Penney, Michelle’s Cafe, M&M Pizza, Moore Physical Therapy, Myers Tire and Service, NAPA Auto Parts, Northwest Savings Bank, O’Neils Quality Foods, Park Inn, Perkins, Sharp Shopper, Smith’s Auto Body, Sweet Basil, Tom’s Riverside, Walmart, Widnoon Soft Serve, and DJ Scott (Scott Denlinger of Parker).
Also, thank you to the following individuals: Mary Barger, Judy Bashline, Kaylene Belloit, Bernice Best, Kelly Fair, Karen Guntrum, Ginny Karman, Tammy Kiehl, Ellen Kilgore, Brenda MacKinlay, Denise McElravy, Terri Cahill, Eilene Say, Heather Schons and senior center participants.
We would also like to thank the people who supported by attending the charity ball. We apologize if we overlooked anyone.
BRENDA MacKINLAY
On Behalf of Rimersburg Senior Center
