In response to “A Letter To The Taxpayers of Madison Township, Clarion Co.”, submitted by Benjamin Stitt in the Oct. 30-31 issue:
Mr. Stitt addressed the fact that the taxes for the last quarter of 2016 were not paid. This is true, but that was not the first time the taxes were not paid. There was at least one other incident in 2013. (Supporting documents were presented to Supervisor Greg Seybert at the Nov. 5 meeting.) State Liquid Fuels money was withheld from the township on both occasions until the taxes were paid. The result of these taxes being delinquent cost the township well over $1,000 in fines alone. Yes, the previous secretary was very ill and did not disclose how serious it was, and for Mr. Stitt to put the blame on her is not fair. Shame on you Mr. Stitt. It is the responsibility of the supervisors to monitor all activity regarding bills to be paid, monies going out, and all correspondences. This was not done and all responsibility fell on the secretary/treasurer.
Mr. Stitt also stated that they never used taxpayer money to pay their co-pays or deductibles for them or their families. Several receipts, with check stubs attached coded as “medical deductible,” were also presented to Supervisor Seybert at the November meeting. The total, that there is record of, is $4,422.96. Mr. Stitt also stated that they were never told by the auditors that paying these deductibles should not be done. Seybert was presented a copy of the Auditor’s Journal that showed the auditor’s did in fact address the issue with the supervisors.
Mr. Stitt also challenged Kelly Himes for proof or he wanted an apology in print. Since all of the supporting documents were given to Seybert to deliver to his friend Mr. Stitt, I think he is the one who needs to put an apology, in print, to Supervisors Kelly and Lanny.
Now to address “Two Sides to Every Story” submitted by Greg Seybert in the Oct. 30-31 issue:
Greg stated that when he was previously a supervisor, they had insurance. He is correct. In fact, he is the one who got that snowball rolling. It started with the supervisors and their families, then to the employees and their families. Next, Greg offered it to the secretary. See, the secretary at the time earned a small hourly rate but was given a commission for each bill that was paid. When she was given the insurance, she lost that commission. Therefore, a cut in pay. Over the years, what started out costing the township just over $200 per month went to over $6,600 per month at the beginning of 2017. All-in-all, it cost the township just over $1 million in medical insurance alone. This is not counting what was paid towards their deductibles. I personally feel that the reason Greg wants insurance re-instated is because if insurance is offered, then those who have Medicare, but have a supplemental insurance, those premiums would be paid by the township.
Greg stated that the auditors are the ones that have to approve whether insurance is offered. This is not true. In the Second Class Township Code book, it clearly states the auditors have no say in the matter. Auditors determine wages, holidays and vacation for the supervisors and audit the township books. (A copy from the code book with this information was also given to Greg at the November meeting.)
Greg stated that the auditors were hand-picked by Kelly. This is not true. Two of the auditors were elected and only one was appointed by Kelly, and the two supervisors who were appointed by the court to serve until the time of elections. The reason that particular auditor was chosen was because she worked at Troese and Associates at the time. This is the firm that audited the township the two previous years.
Greg also stated that at the first meeting after he was elected, he was told he and Kelly would be unpaid and Lanny would be paid and be the Road Master. This is true. What he failed to mention was: Lanny was hired as an employee by Kelly and the two temporary supervisors. He was also given the Road Master position shortly after when the township hired temporary workers. This was all done before he was elected supervisor. He kept that position and the township hired one full-time employee as well.
Greg should check in to the maintenance tax on the fire hydrants before he jumps on board with adding yet another tax to one of the townships with the highest tax rate. Ask how often these hydrants are maintained. Ask how many have enough pressure to hook a fire hose up to. Ask how many actually work so that the fireman can use.
Greg also mentioned about not being able to vote on various things during the township meetings. Since there are only three of them, he has the opportunity, and he definitely takes it, to agree, object and discuss everything that is brought up. Greg was presented with copies of the minutes from his previous years as supervisor. Not once did they vote on the issues. There were motions made, just like it is done now.
At the end of Greg’s letter he said, and I quote, “please do your research, ask questions, come to township meetings and don’t always believe everything you hear or see.” Since Greg was given documentation to disprove all the things that he and Mr. Stitt stated in their letters, maybe he should have taken his own advice before writing his letter.
Since the resignation of two of the previous supervisors and dropping the health insurance (over $79,000 per year), the township has been able to replace 98 cross drain pipes. The two employees, Bill Murray and Lanny Himes, have put down 626 tons of cold patch by hand. They put $209,611.28 in to seal coating the township roads. They purchased a 2010 Ford Dump truck, a 2019 GMC Dump truck and a new road material compactor. Both trucks came with plows, spreaders and stainless steel dump beds which should last the township for many years. They purchased a new boom mower and broom sweeper for the roads. All of this was done without taking out loans. They also received grant money to replace guide rail on one bridge and will be applying for grant money to repair yet another bridge. I for one am happy to see our tax dollars being used for the purpose in which they were intended.