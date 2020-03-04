I have never seen so much ignorance and shame coming from one political party (Democrats) in all my days on Earth. There are people dying, suffering and the virus is still spreading, and all these Dems can do is blame President Trump.
Can the Dems get anymore idiotic? What a disgrace they are to our country. (I bet they blame President Trump for letting Adam and Eve eat the forbidden fruit.) It must be nice to be a far Left Dem and be sin-free so you can judge others.
Also, regarding Christine Adams’ letter to the editor, she keeps quoting the Bible, yet you act as though you are a Democrat. If so, your party is for murdering full-term babies, same sex marriage, support for transgenders and socialism, and your party is anti-Christianity. The party wants to disarm us legal gunners, yet Schumer, Pelosi, Schiff and others will still have armed body guards. You better read Romans.
Mitt Romney didn’t vote his religion. He hates Trump and if he was worried about being punished, he wouldn’t have voted with the do-nothing, lying “Demon-crats.”
I say if you don’t like the USA, leave this great country. Don’t let the door hit you where the Good Lord split you.
Maybe you should use your head and vote Red! Do you really believe Schiff, Nadler, Pelosi and Schumer had enough to impeach Trump?
To the New Bethlehem fellow who had a letter in The L-V that stated President Trump told 160,000 lies, would it be asking too much of you to print 100, 500 or 1,000 of his lies? You shouldn’t have any trouble doing more.
Also, to Steve Smith, many people wanted me to give you a big thanks from us. We didn’t realize how wrong we conservatives are for clinging to our guns, religion, prayers, the Constitution and our great country.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg