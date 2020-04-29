The following news will not be seen on CNN, MSNBC or any mainstream media, or in any newspaper that wants to ruin President Trump:
Those of us that watch news channels that aren’t biased, such as FOX News, saw the real Wicked Witch Pelosi showing off her $24,000 refrigerator and the many gallons of expensive ice cream she had stored in it. She also held up a large basket of food to show the public.
Has she no shame when we are in this pandemic? People have no food, money, jobs, etc. and she is rubbing salt in their wounds to make life even worse for them. This witch and her husband have millions of dollars, a mansion with a wall around it, and armed guards, yet she gloats about all the wealth she has. Also, when she tore up the copies of the State of the Union address, she broke the law. Where was the outrage over that by the media (fake news) and CNN, MSNBC and others?
If you remember the “Demon-crats” wanted a depression to ruin President Trump, just to get him out of office.
This pandemic is a small scale of what socialism would be like. No one working, no food, money and after a while, everyone is under government control. You think it’s tough now, just let the “Demon-crats” get complete control. Remember, there is no free lunch out there.
These fools are openly saying they are against Christianity, cars, planes and everything our men and women fought for, some lost their lives, etc., to make this the greatest country in the world to live in.
Don’t let your vote destroy the USA.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg