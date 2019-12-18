Do these Democrats have any idea why they were elected by the people and taxpayers of the USA?
Fancy Nancy Pelosi was interviewed on TV and was asked how long the impeachment was going on, and her first answer was 22 months, then she corrected herself and said it was two-and-a-half years. Would you call that a waste of taxpayer money or do you think that is good for our country?
Now, take goofy Nadler. He is the main man at the hearings and the man with the gavel, but it is so boring that he dosed off several times and the one time he yawned and was looking at Republican Collins giving his side of the impeachment. Could he have been any more arrogant or stupid? I thought the cameraman was taking a shot of the Grand Canyon. These morons are a class act.
Did you notice what states the main committee are from? California and New York. I hope President Trump gets enough money for the wall to build it inside New York and California borders. I also hope they stop the federal funding to both these socialist states.
Also, Judicial Watch found that a Clinton email confirms the State Department knew about her email account. Another coverup to protect crooked Hillary.
Judicial Watch is suing the State Department for records of the Biden-Ukraine prosecutor.
Here is a McCabe FBI memo: Rosenstein proposed wearing a wire to record President Trump.
Also, Judicial Watch requests an investigation on Rep. Omar and her use of campaign funds.
Also, liberal North Carolina jails then frees hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals wanted by the feds.
These Dems keep saying how they must follow the Constitution, yet they are the party that wants to do away with it. Now they are bringing praying into their agenda. Really? Our Governor Tom Wolf said the prayer that the woman opened the House of Representatives with in Harrisburg was horrifying. Typical, far Left Mr. Wolf. You are as corrupt as the whole Democratic socialist party. Never have I seen such corruption and a group of anti-Americans in my life trying to take over our great county to destroy and take away our freedoms.
I hope Americans will not allow that to happen and the men and women that fought to keep us free, those that died for us and those that lost limbs, did not do this in vain.
God bless our men and women in the service, our men and women in law enforcement, and God bless President Trump.
By the way, why do the Dems want to see President Trump’s tax reports while one of their own, Rev. Al Sharpton, owes $4.5 million in back taxes? Is he above the law because he’s a Democrat?
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg