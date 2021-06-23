Very few things on the planet announce their presence like a lightning storm on a hot summer’s night. Thunderstorms rarely sneak up on us. They could care less about our needs, wants or desires. We, as humans, just simply get in their way.
What is truly sneaky are the needs, wants and desires of those who have a wicked agenda and wish to storm into our world with nefarious methods, which is exactly how Marxists work. They split our world asunder with one lightning strike at a time. Hoping that they can destroy an item of freedom here and a portion of our liberties there. Using asymmetrical warfare across a wide spectrum of society, they attempt to crush our dreams by treating us all as if we are paupers in our cognitive functions. Being devoid of the ability to climb to the higher ground of enlightened thought.
By calling everyone a racist, and even much worse, Marxists diminish our desire to speak out about how they lie to us. All while presenting declarations so egregious that they wish for us to believe that good is evil and evil is normal. Marxists use projection — which is the art of blaming someone else for exactly what you are doing — like a battering ram. Projection is diabolical when used repeatedly over and over again by a willing media, forming a cesspool of perception against very certain targeted groups.
In this case it is pointedly used against conservatives, Christians, along with all freedom loving patriotic Americans, no matter our skin color. Used as the three pillars of the proven Marxists method: Identify. Isolate. Destroy. And, when fully developed, the thunderstorm of Marxism will use extreme wide scale violence.
Marxism always ends in a wicked concentrated storm of intense violence. Stalin was famous for it. Pol Pot embraced it wholeheartedly. Castro in Cuba, along with his gang of thugs, crushed the dreams of generations of Cuba’s finest. An entire community of Cuban exiles lives in and around southern Florida. If you say the name Castro in their presence they spit on the ground with lightning flashing in their eyes. From Venezuela to storms brewing within our own borders, everywhere that Marxism thunders, destruction via the whirlwind of shattered lives will eventually lay in waste all around. Installing a corrupt and brutal tyrannical government is the goal of every violent storm known as Marxism.
Fortunately tiny flickers of the flames of freedom are starting to spread a renewed spirit of liberty. Our valiant spirit, embraced by anyone who knows our nation’s vibrant history, is coming alive. How, in spite of our flaws and pains, we, as Americans, are a strong force for good all around the globe. We truly are the gentle wind, the soft summer rain. Kind hearted souls seeking the morality of a good and bountiful harvest while wishing for all to do well within our sight. And, if need be, we are the lightning strike of righteousness that clears the air with the thunderclap of the American Dream delivered in an instantaneous response of pure indignation. Perfectly delivered while screaming: You have gone too far! Not one more step shall thee take into our land with your perverted Marxist agenda! Leave us be and vacate our heartland, or suffer the consequences of your actions forevermore!
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township