”The American people will never knowingly adopt socialism. But, under the name of ‘liberalism,’ they will adopt every fragment of the socialist program, until one day America will be a socialist nation, without knowing how it happened. I no longer need to run as a Presidential Candidate for the Socialist Party. The Democratic Party has adopted our platform.”
— Norman Mattoon Thomas
Mr. Thomas was a co-founder of the National Civil Liberties Bureau, the precursor to the National Civil Liberties Union. Though Norman Thomas has long passed, his vision of America’s future may have come to fruition.
Socialism fails because it is a flawed system based on completely faulty principles that aren’t consistent with human behavior — it is a system that ignores incentives. Socialism promises prosperity, equality and security, but it inevitably delivers poverty, misery and tyranny. The failure of socialism eventually inspired a worldwide renaissance of freedom and liberty. If you think socialism is a good form of government, then why have we watched an exodus of people make the dangerous trek from Cuba to U.S. soil, and people walk hundreds of miles to illegally cross our southern border? Those that make such a desperate attempt to reach the U.S. are fleeing socialism. Overall, just 37 percent of Americans have a favorable view of socialism, 57 percent of Democrats favor socialism, and 16 percent of Republicans have a favorable view of socialism.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, are examples of those who believe that socialism is the answer to America’s problems, when in reality, socialism is the problem! Some 55 years ago, President John F. Kennedy stated, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Unfortunately that message was forgotten, and Americans have transformed “a hand up” into “a hand out” over the decades. There was a day when people in need discreetly concealed that they were receiving tax dollars to exist, there was a stigma attached; however, that has been replaced by an attitude that America owes you a living! Furthermore, socialism divides classes of people, if the liberal left gets its way, America will be controlled by the elite ruling class of billionaires.
Capitalism is the “incentive” based form of economic governance, it involves personal sacrifice, effort and responsibility by gaining employment, or financial risk if you go into business. Capitalism has built-in checks and balances, most importantly, if you don’t work or produce, you don’t get paid!
Government has been taxing capitalism and “redistributing the wealth” over decades, and produced a form of “governmental socialism.” The distribution of taxes has moved away from using the taxes for infrastructure, and the military, as one would expect; instead, the financial resources have moved to “feel good” social programs. An example would be “Fannie May and Freddie Mac,” an effort to assure that anyone in America can own a home, whether affordable or not, and at a $187.5 billion loss to taxpayers. Add to that the ongoing expense of 22 million illegal aliens at $154 billion annually, these may be the most unconscionable insane expenditures of all times!
History shows that free people will reject socialism, and those who embrace socialism will ultimately be enslaved! You will then be a “subject” instead of a “citizen,” there will be no reason for you to cast a vote, your voice will be silenced! Nations around the planet have crumbled believing that their blueprint for socialism was different than others. Don’t believe it!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.