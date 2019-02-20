I hope a lot of you watched the State of Union address. The far Left Democrats should hold their heads high and be proud of what they are doing — destroying the USA with their resistance and socialism agenda. I sure don’t want my grandchildren growing up in a country where socialism rules.
I thought the color white stood for purity. These clowns dressed in white at the State of the Union sure proved that wrong. I don’t think they know what they stand for. Then there was Chucky Schumer sitting there with a look on his face like a little boy that had just pooped his pants. You made a great impression Chucky. Then take a look at Pelosi. Who taught her how to clap?
Now the socialists are saying when cows fart it is pollution and ruining the air we breathe. I say hold all the socialists faces up to the cow’s rear and we’ll know how much pollution the cows are emitting or if it is coming out of the socialists’ mouths.
Are Cortez and Omar U.S. citizens? They sure don’t act like it and their agenda will destroy our country.
They want to get rid of airplanes, autos, rebuild every house and building in the U.S. Booker wants to get rid of beef (he’s a vegan), Cortez wants everything free (even if you don’t work you’ll get money), and they want abortion. If the baby goes full term and is born, they will keep the baby comfortable until the doctor and mother decide to keep it or kill it. If it is murdered, it will have its arms and legs cut off and the head will be cut open and examined. This is murder and if you vote for these people you are also held responsible, not just here on Earth but also on judgement day.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg
