If you have invited friends to your church in the past and they haven’t accepted the invitation, this is a wonderful time to invite them again. My niece told me about inviting friends who had always declined to attend church with her. She found they were willing to tune in to the online church service she suggested.
We all need God, and His Word can reach hearts in any situation. At this time of uncertainty and fear, our need for God is greater than ever. We crave safety and peace which can be found nowhere else.
People need to hear the Good News of salvation through Jesus Christ, who suffered the cross to atone for the sin of the world. If your church is meeting online during the pandemic, invite friends to attend. It’s a good place to find hope in what may, at times, seem a hopeless situation.
If you have not found an online church service, I suggest you try the Redbank Valley United Methodist Ministry at rvumm.com/athome. You can also hear the message on the phone by dialing (425) 436-6309. When asked for the access code, enter 632500 and press the # key. After you have been asked for the “reference number,” just press the # key again.
Stay calm; stay home; stay safe; and trust God to bring us through a perilous situation.
HELEN TOY
New Bethlehem