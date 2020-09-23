Someone took my Biden/Harris sign this week. It happens all the time, all over America, from what I’ve heard. Ever wonder why there are few Biden signs? It’s theft. It’s illegal. It’s extremely common. I heard some Propagandist — a Pharisee in my opinion — on “Christian” radio today say the left has no moral compass. Matthew 23:1-36.
I am a proud liberal. Theft is a moral failure. I and the Democratic Party care that my neighbors and all Americans have living wages, unions, enough to eat, healthcare, childcare, good housing, decently funded and safe schools, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid (all under attack by Trump’s GOP) for our seniors, veterans, disabled people and the poor. Taxpayers pay higher taxes to help Americans survive on low wages because wealthy corporations don’t pay the higher fair taxes. Congress is Constitutionally mandated to levy because politicians get paid by those same corporations to protect them from taxation. Biden won’t raise taxes on anyone earning less than $400,000. Biden understands that if the wealthy don’t pay, we pay or we do without. And GOP politicians claimed during the previous presidency, that President Obama’s Supreme Court justice was blocked because it was eight months before the next election. Turn about is fair play. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, on her deathbed, wanted no nominee until the election is decided. I agree with RBG! What is good for the goose is good for the gander. No nominee until after the election. The Democratic Party works to help my neighbors and protect our country’s Constitution. It’s simple, Love one another — John 13:34-35.
I am a Sunday school teacher for close to forty years and have been on church council for at least 14 years. I know right from wrong. Matthew 25:31-46, in my Bible is labeled “The Judgement of the Nations.” It tells what America’s priorities should be.
I know that Trump supporters can be dangerous. Many are members of alt-right organizations like the KKK and Skinheads. Many of these organizations claim to be religious. It’s scary to speak out but unrequested hysterectomies of women of color at Trump’s concentration camps, Trump’s racism, and his more than 20,000 documented lies matter. Trump’s legal attacks on our healthcare system right now in the midst of almost 7 million cases of COVID and about 200,000 American deaths are cruel. COVID cases have greatly expanded because of Trump’s two months of denial of COVID’s seriousness.
Trump’s unmarked private military has attacked, injured and kidnapped Constitutionally protected legal protesters. Yet Trump has called our American Military, our family members and neighbors, losers and suckers. Trump has been ignoring our Constitution from day one starting with the Emoluments Clause, including other illegalities leading to Trump’s Impeachment. Seven of Trump’s associates went to jail. Why? Trump’s frequent, secret contact with and open acceptance of help and attacks on our election from Russia’s Putin and the way that Trump’s been illegally abusing monetary laws. Now we have Trump’s hijacking of our Justice Department for his own personal agenda — the list goes on.
Trying to hide this record by stealing signs does not work. Facts matter. Trump’s a cruel criminal failure, and America and Americans are suffering. Yet many don’t see the illegality and immortality because propaganda, hate and fear are Trump’s, Putin’s and Greedy Old Propagandist politicians’ tools to undermine our American Democracy — 2 Timothy 4:3.
Vote now, today. Just visit votespa.com or call your local election board to vote by mail immediately. Trump’s wealthy donor, Post Master General DeJoy has removed 671 high speed mail sorters and many corner mailboxes from all over the USA, as well as slowed our mail delivery service in an attempt to force you to risk your health and perhaps your life in order to vote. Trump cares about Trump. You know that Trump votes by mail. The Greedy Old Propagandist politicians allow these attacks on American rights and say absolutely nothing. The GOP has no new platform this election — it is whatever Trump wants. Democrats have 92 pages of plans to help Americans — Google it! Let your moral compass be clear. It’s about love. Protect our neighbors, our freedom, our rights, and our Constitution. Vote Blue!
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport