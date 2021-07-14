Biden met with Lightfoot of Chicago to talk about all the crime and shootings going on there. This was more of a ploy to destroy our Second Amendment. This crime wave is all planned out by the “Demon-crats” to disarm the U.S. citizens so the “Demon-crats” can take over control and we won’t have arms to fight back.
These liberal judges are leaving the law breakers out of jail with no bail. Your Vice President (Harris) has a fund set up to bail them out of jail. A true Patriot.
How about Hunter Biden lying to buy a gun and then throwing it in a dumpster? The Secret Service went to the gun dealer and confiscated all the paperwork to cover up the crime. Why did Hunter have to pay all of Biden’s bills while he was Vice President? Where’s the justice? Had President Trump done this, the Liberal main stream media would have been all over him. These spineless “Demon-crats” are still blaming Trump causing the border crisis, took away thousands of jobs by stopping the Keystone pipeline, started WOKE, cancel culture, etc.
I want to know if our local schools are teaching CRT? That has nothing to do but stir up racial divide in our country and it all started with Obama and Biden. The only reason they are playing the race card is for votes. Obama did nothing for the black citizens. He was more worried about his people — Muslims. Could he be pulling the strings for puppet Biden?
During Biden’s trip to Chicago over the weekend, that same day, three killed, 19 wounded and he never mentioned crime. Did he lose his cue cards? Really? Can’t he find the border?
I see Union School District is getting $6,096,822 from the state budget. All of Clarion County schools are getting funds. My question is: What can this money be used for? If this is for Union’s budget, why are they raising taxes with all the money they have now for the budget and also, what is the $6 million surplus for? It should be making enough interest to pay the bills.
The schools are getting to be big spenders like the Clarion County Commissioners. One of these days (with “Demon-crats” running our country) the well is going to go dry. It takes millions of dollars to get 30 pupils ready to graduate. Enrollment is dropping and our area is mostly fixed income and welfare. If colleges and schools are pushing CRT, close them.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg