The following are some comments and observations about William Strong’s letter to the editor in the June 5-6 edition of The L-V. His letter is rife with errors and lies — either his own or the ones he parrots from Trump. I’ll only address a few.
First, Strong refers to Robert Mueller’s investigation as “an exhaustive investigation costing $32 million into possible crimes of President Trump.” To refer to as such is really to understate, misunderstand and ignore the scope of the investigation. The actual title of Mueller’s appointment (by Order No. 3915-2017) is “APPOINTMENT OF SPECIAL COUNSEL TO INVESTIGATE RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE WITH THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND RELATED MATTERS.”
Note that the appointment is first, to investigate Russian interference with the 2016 election. Second, the appointment directs Mueller to investigate related matters — which his team did. Trump, Hannity and Strong all downplay, ignore and obfuscate the real scope of the investigation in their attempt to make the investigation a “witch hunt” — which it clearly was not — considering the number of resulting indictments or arrests (more than 20 individuals, corporations and Russians) — all related to Russian interference and related actions by Flynn, Manafort and others.
Any consideration of collusion and obstruction was a legitimate thread for investigators to follow, as they were possibly “Related Matters.”
Note also that the title of Mueller’s report was “Report On The Investigation Into Russian Interference In The 2016 Presidential Election.” The title says it all. It was not a report on Trump, but a more far ranging report, as required by the original appointment.
Second, in a rambling delusional statement, Strong claims that, “After the election, the false Steele Dossier was used by the Democratically-controlled U.S. Intelligence Agencies (Deep State) under Democratic President Obama to illegally get a warrant from FISA Court to spy on Trump and appoint Mueller.”
Sorry to burst your delusional bubble Strong, but Mueller, a Republican, was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (Republican). Rosenstein was nominated by Trump (Republican) and confirmed by the U.S. Senate (Republican majority). For Strong to claim that Mueller was appointed by Obama or the Democrats was a totally delusional fabrication — one of many in Strong’s letter, either of his own construction or simply a parroting of Trump, who has been documented as now passing the 10,000 lie/fabrication threshold during his tenure in office. Birds of a feather lie together.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.