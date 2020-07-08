In the June 17-18 edition of The L-V, fiction writer Fred Shick wrote:
“Do you want our country under control by Antifa or the socialist Left? Good people in Seattle want to leave that area, but aren’t allowed to leave.” What? How about folks that are not good, or only half good, can they depart?
I have searched the Internet and multiple media sites and can find no evidence of Freddie’s fantasy. Has anyone else heard of the situation that he describes? Preventing folks from leaving Seattle would mean canceling flights, suspending train departures, blocking dozens of highways, keeping ships from sailing away via Puget Sound, and maybe putting up “no departure” signs on local hiking paths.
This seems to be the best kept secret in the nation and only ace detective Shick has discovered the plot. Who is doing the enforcement of the ban on leaving? I’m guessing it would require more than a half dozen border guards — maybe a huge wall (paid for by Mexico, or maybe in this instance by Canada).
When did the ban on departure start? Is it still in effect? How long will it remain in effect, factless Fred? I’m looking at flights from the Washington, D.C. area on July 31 and see a dozen options. If I take one of those, will I be able to get back out of Seattle when my business there is done, or should I shop for housing while I’m there? Or will all of the housing be off the market by other travelers stranded there? Will there be room for the airplane to land, because if people aren’t allowed to leave Seattle, there are going to be a lot of planes stacked up on the tarmac, because if pilots can’t leave, the planes are not going to fly themselves back to their original departure point.
Fred, this sounds like a major logistics challenge. Please call the folks in Seattle and offer your keen insights and knowledge to help them settle this crisis of non-departure. Only you can prevent forest fires. Oh, never mind. That was Smokey.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.