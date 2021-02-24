Every time I see someone on TV giving the news it makes me cringe. My first reaction is: How can they do that? Lie so flagrantly about everything? From global warming to international affairs — nothing but falsehoods and innuendo. Then, my second thought is: liars all!
So much agenda-driven politics mixed like sugar and poison — sweet to the masses but death to the world we know and love. I perceive a great calamity coming to members of both parties as our foundations are undermined. Endless lies have a progression of building into a tsunami of self-destruction. It appears to be a cosmic fact that all civilizations eventually crumble who routinely deny reality. Political lies that stack to Heaven’s doorstep used as a means to retain power and control of the population at large. Such civilizations tend to disintegrate poorly while taking down centuries of efforts along with everyone caught within their grasp.
If it wasn’t such a drain on our resources, a stab into the heart of our businesses, an endless march toward Marxism, and a deluge of disgustingly lack of morality, I could easily sit back and watch this coast-to-coast reality TV show become the shipwreck it is. But, I can’t allow so much to go unnoticed on my watch. It is my civic duty as an American to shine the light of truth upon the obvious agenda that is in the process of washing away both the land and the people whom I love.
Yet, here we go again! The current party in power is demanding that we acquiesce to their insipid march to the sea, where we are all to drown under their oceans of debts that are miles deep; everything being a manmade maelstrom of waters too treacherous to navigate without divine intervention.
Some years ago I stood at a concierge’s desk watching a massive tsunami ravage the shoreline of Sendai Provence in Japan. It was being broadcast live on NHK TV and showed the shear audacity of what a raging sea could do to the vestiges of man. There was a young man standing frozen beside me. He quietly said, “That is where I grew up. My entire family lives there. That is my home ... Sendai, Japan.” He was very quietly weeping for the loss of all that he knew, and the fact that he was half a world away from being able to help as he watch his loved ones and homeland perish under a deluge of shattered dreams.
I am starting to perceive that unless we turn back the tsunami of destruction orchestrated by those who perpetually lie to us, that we too shall have the same feeling of being hopeless. All as we watch our loved ones along with all that we cherish and hold dear, being swept into a raging sea of utter devastation. All perpetuated by political operatives whom churn up waters of destruction with nothing but deception and lies.
Yet, my kind and joyful wife counters my sober observations with a loving smile while boldly proclaiming, “But God!”
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township