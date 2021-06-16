We hope that this letter will serve as more than just a thank you for our annual fishing derby. We want to say more than thank you. We want to make sure that you know how much your continued support means to us, and how grateful we are to live in a community that cares. Without you, there is no derby.
If you enjoy fishing, or taking your children fishing — even if it isn’t part of our derby — please mention to our sponsors that you appreciate the support that they give to us. They don’t just sponsor the fish tag, their sponsorships also support everything behind the scenes, including fish food, maintenance and even the electricity used to run the pumps.
A very heartfelt thank you goes out to our generous supporters: Debz Twisted Scizzors, Shirey Overhead Doors, Guy Sherry, Zack’s, Tri-County Fitness, New Bethlehem VFW, Auto Parts of New Bethlehem, Hetrick Farm Supply, Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club, Valley Advantages, Newbie Wheel Alignment, Knox Auto Supply, New Bethlehem Burial Service, Rich’s Outdoor World, Robertson’s Valley Car Wash, S&T Bank, state Rep. Donna Oberlander, Hawthorn Corp., First United National Bank, Reichard Taxidermy, Grand Slam Wildlife Consulting, Gabriel’s, Sandy Livingston, Ferringer Enterprises, Heeter Lumber, Falcon Settlement, Nolf Chrysler Dodge, Redbank Valley Sportsmen Association, Ringgold Sportsmen’s Club, Simon Brosius, Milliren-Hoak Insurance, CBF Contracting, Nitro Performance, Mayport Mousetrappers, CA Newport, Mike Downs Construction, New Bethlehem Moose Lodge, Moore Physical Therapy, Veronesi Auto Sales, Clarion County Rod and Gun Club, M&S Meats and Fox’s Pizza of New Bethlehem.
We would also like to mention and thank the sponsors of the ticket prizes: Sarge and Mary, Creative Custom Cabinetry, LongShot Ammo and Arms, Veronesi Gunworks and Bill Kodrich.
We would also like to thank LongShot Ammo and Arms for collecting all the tags that are turned in and for distributing the cash winnings and gift certificates.
We would like to invite our sponsors to our meeting on July 27 at 6 p.m. at the Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club clubhouse for a picnic. All we ask is that you RSVP to Mary at (814) 365-5989 or (814) 229-8468.
We can’t wait to see what next year brings.
SARGE
HINDERLITER
President
and
JIM DOUGHERTY
Vice President
and
MARY BENTON
Secretary/Treasurer