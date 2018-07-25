The Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club would like to extend a big “thank you” to the following sponsors who contributed the 2018 Fishing Derby.
This year’s prize winners were:
• 1st prize, $300 donated by the Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club — Larry “Bugs” Bish.
• 2nd prize, $250 donated by Long Shot Ammo & Arms — Darrell Sherer.
• 3rd prize, custom fly rod, reel, line and case, donated by Bill Kodrich — Terry Burford.
• 4th prize, lifetime membership to the Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club — Guy Sherry.
• 5th prize, $100 cash, donated by V.G. Dougherty Real Estate — Jeremy Dinger.
• 6th prize, spinning rod and real combo — Don Lewis.
Thank you to these following sponsors: Hawthorn Lions Club, Hawthorn Fire Dept., Alcorn Funeral Home, A-Plus, Roger Nulph, Clarion County Federation of Sportsmen, Ferringer Enterprises, Heeter Lumber Co., Hetrick Farm Supply, Hinderliter’s Hair Center, Don and Bonnie McDaniels, Milliren Hoak Insurance, New Bethlehem Burial Service, Newbie Wheel Alignment, Nolf Chrysler Dodge, Beamer Enterprises, H&L Concrete, First United National Bank, Auto Parts Service of New Bethlehem, Reichard Taxidermy, Shirey Overhead Doors, Gumtown Garage, Linda and Denny Smith, S&T Bank, Tuff’s Smokin’ Grill, Veronesi Auto Sales, VFW Club Post 415, Mark and Wendy Wyant, Subway, Char-Val Candies, The Jewelry Shop, Drummond Animal Hospital, Clarion County Community Bank, CBF Contracting, Seidle Chevrolet Buick GMC, Redbank Valley Sportsmen Club, Mayport Gas, Tuffy Smith, Joe’s Pizza, Elder Ag & Turf, Palmer’s Store, Robertson’s Car Wash and Laundromat, Creative Custom Cabinetry, Charles Machine, Kunselman Hauling and Sanitation, Klingensmith’s Drug Store, Nitro Performance, Peanuts Copenhaver, Clarion Builders Supply, Doc’s Tavern, Mike Downs Construction, Mayport Mousetrappers, Redbank Chevrolet, Leatherwood Outdoors, Maple Street Storage, Guy Sherry, Ca Newort Camp, Loyal Order of the Moose of New Bethlehem, Tom’s Riverside, Rich’s Outdoor World, Sportmen’s Outfitters, TechReady Professionals, Village Pizza and Subs, M&S Meats and Fox’s Pizza.
Again, thank you to all who helped make this year’s derby a success.
GUY SHERRY
President, Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club
