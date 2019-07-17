The Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club would like to extend a big “thank you” to the following sponsors who contributed the 2019 Fishing Derby.
This year’s prize winners were:
• 1st prize, Custom Fly Rod, Reel, Line and Case, donated by Bill Kodrich — Denny Shreckengost.
• 2nd prize, $300 donated by Hawthorn Rod & Gun Club — Donnie Edmonds.
• 3rd prize, $100 gift certificate donated by Long Shot Ammo & Arms — Ron Carlson.
• 4th prize, $100 cash donated by V.G. Doughtery Real Estate — Brittany Minich.
• 5th prize, Spinning Rod and Reel Combo, donated by Hawthorn Rod & Gun — Denny Shreckengost.
Thank you to these following sponsors: Hawthorn Lions Club, Clarion County Federation of Sportsmen, Ferringer Enterprises, Heeter Lumber Co., Hetrick Farm Supply, Hinderliter’s Hair Center, Don and Bonnie McDaniels, Milliren Hoak Insurance, New Bethlehem Burial Service, Newbie Wheel Alignment, Nolf Chrysler Dodge, Falcon Settlements, First United National Bank, Auto Parts Service of New Bethlehem, Reichard Taxidermy, Linda and Denny Smith, S&T Bank, Veronesi Auto Sales, VFW Club Post 415, Subway, Knox Auto Supply, McCauley’s Service, Char-Val Candies, The Jewelry Shop, Drummond Animal Hospital, Clarion County Community Bank, CBF Contracting, Redbank Valley Sportsmen Club, Distant Village Mart, Moore Physical Therapy, Richard Shirey Farms, Stan Fleming Contracting, Charlie Hollobaugh, Tuffy Smith, Joe’s Pizza, Evans Water Care, Robertson’s Car Wash, Creative Custom Cabinetry, Charles Machine, Kunselman Hauling and Sanitation, Klingensmith’s Drug Store, Peanuts Copenhaver, Rest Assured, Mike Downs Construction, Mayport Mousetrappers, Dougherty Real Estate, Maple Street Storage, Guy Sherry, Ca Newort Camp, Tom’s Riverside, Rich’s Outdoor World, Sportmen’s Outfitters, Village Pizza and Subs, M&S Meats and Fox’s Pizza.
Again, thank you to all who helped make this year’s derby a success.
GUY SHERRY
President, Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club