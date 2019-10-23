This is not something I would normally do, but as I think it is of prime importance to the continuing viability of our community, I feel I must express my views on the upcoming election of our borough council members in New Bethlehem.
I would like to endorse Sandra Mateer and Gordon Barrows who are on the ballot, and W. Bryan Ruth as a write-in for New Bethlehem Borough Council. This team has worked hard and well together with the rest of council to put the borough in a good place through the many challenges faced in the last year.
Two other people who are on the ballot have not attended a single council meeting, have vowed to “drain the swamp” (whatever that means as no council member receives any compensation for putting in many hours of sometimes painstaking work), remove our excellent new police chief, and one has had years of neighborhood disputes. This kind of attitude coming into this council will not be beneficial to our community in any way. Although both of these people volunteer, these types of comments will not serve this area well as we need teamwork to make this a better place to live and work. Social media has been abused and untruth has been spread, not a recipe for a well functioning borough by any stretch of the imagination.
Bryan Ruth has stepped up to serve on the Civil Service Commission and Council when asked, and has been a valuable part of the team.
Gordon Barrows serves on the Fire Police, Community Center, Chamber of Commerce, RVMA, and many other boards. His unwavering ability to stay neutral until all information is collected and computed has been invaluable to our borough.
Sandy has put in countless hours for many years, missing only one borough meeting in 13 years. Ten to 12 hour days are not uncommon for this president of the borough and I have witnessed this many times in my years as a council member and as mayor. Her abilities and knowledge in legal matters have saved the borough untold expenses in solicitor expenses. We were able to hire a police chief who has improved our police department and made great strides towards improving community relations, of which a great example is the recently held Cops and Bobbers with other community outreach programs in the works.
Sandy has also helped establish the Civil Service Commission, hired a new auditor, and found a new solicitor. She was instrumental in getting the Fireman’s Tax Relief ordinance passed along with many other needed ordinances that benefit the peace and safety of our residents. She has worked to obtain new police vehicles and just recently secured a $50,000 grant to obtain a new garbage truck and street department truck for plowing. Without these grants, a tax increase for the borough would be guaranteed.
She was also the principal contact, as I was out of town, with Ed Goth, Emergency Management Coordinator, during the July 19 flood, and was instrumental in bringing in dumpsters and coordinating police services. The reasons you see demonstrate why the council repeatedly has elected her president.
I ask for your support for these candidates on Nov. 5.
TIMOTHY E. MURRAY
Mayor
New Bethlehem Borough