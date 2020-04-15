Would I have helped with the election in Wisconsin this past week? Absolutely not. Grandmas all across Wisconsin, who were just doing their civic duties, will be extremely sick or die.
When I consider how many seniors, mostly ladies, are involved in Clarion County elections, it’s not worth my life or the life of Clarion County citizens when paper ballots could and should have been mailed to voters.
Sample ballots and emergency ballots are already enclosed in election materials. Every election. Now.
Our little band of five election workers are almost all grandparents. I would have said no. This week in COVID-19 news will be worse than last week, more dangerous, more deaths. Our grandchildren need us. Our children need us.
Call your state and federal lawmakers, both representatives and senators, and tell them to support legislation now for mail-in paper ballots before it’s too late. Americans deserve better. Our grandchildren deserve better.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport