The reason for this letter is to ask for your support. As you probably have heard by now, the American Legion is in the planning stages for a Veterans Memorial Park in New Bethlehem for all Redbank Valley veterans. It will be located in the vacant lot across from Zack’s restaurant. We have already acquired the land, but that is only the beginning.
This park will honor all five branches of our military: Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard. Please take a few moments to reflect on your family: Maybe a son or daughter, maybe an aunt or uncle, possibly a parent or grandparent. Each and everyone of us has ties to our military in one way or another. Let’s show them how much we appreciate them for their dedication, commitment and sacrifice. Your support is the perfect way to do this. How special it will be when our local, home-grown heroes return to our valley. They will find that we, as a community, have never forgotten them, never stopped praying for their safe return, and are honoring each and every one of them.
We cannot make this dream a reality without the support of loving and caring neighbors like you. We know not everyone can make huge monetary donations, and we respect that. We also know that each and every one of us can give a little. Add up all the littles and you get one big a lot. Won’t you please help us by sending your donations to: Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park, c/o American Legion, P.O. Box 244, New Bethlehem, PA 16242. The group is a non-profit 501(c)(19) organization. Please support our Hometown Heroes; you’ll be glad you did!
RAY ISHMAN
American Legion
