I’m writing in response to the article about Redbank Valley School District tax hikes or program cuts.
Mr. Barnett and other people need to realize we live in a depressed area. There are a lot of retirees, of which I am one, low income workers, and just some who won’t work. I suppose some will be offended by this, but I’m only speaking the truth.
I just recently lost my husband, so my income is going to drop significantly, even though I was in the workforce for 30-plus years. My property taxes are already $1,200 yearly and there is no way I can afford another $300.
No disrespect to board member Barnett, but my husband and I did our share when our three children were all in school. We delivered pizzas (before the ticket idea), made hoagies, helped sell all manner of items to help support our children and their various teams, and attended their events.
Now, as a senior citizen with grown children, I just can’t do this anymore. So, let’s please take into consideration people in my position.
I hate to see cuts because my granddaughter is attending Redbank. But cuts need to be made responsibly and concentrate on the education for all our children.
CATHY HAINES
New Bethlehem