I see in the Vindicator, that the Union School Board wants to raise our taxes to the amount the state allows, and then try to double them. What happened to the millions of dollars they had in surplus? Did you make a mistake getting rid of Mrs. McCleary or are you throwing this financial mess on her?
The enrollment is dropping, the students graduating is at an all-time low, yet we still have three schools open. It will soon be more staff than students. You have talked of closing a school, so let’s get it done.
I have a friend that taught and they had lower grades going to high school with upperclassmen, and they had no problems at all. Of course the staff has to do their part too.
Look at Rimersburg and the surrounding area and see how many are working people on public assistance and on fixed incomes. There sure is no place to work in the area.
Being on a fixed income, I don’t feel I should have to give up food, clothing, home and my car to keep this school operating.
It’s time to think about merging with another school or getting down to one building, the high school.
Publish in the paper how mush surplus you have. If not, we’ll get a right-to-know.
I thought when you voted out Mrs. McCleary you guys said she was the problem. Really!
One of these days you’ll go to the well and it will be bone dry.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg