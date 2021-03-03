For years I’ve been interested in cars, trucks, SUVs and the auto industry in general. You might say it’s a hobby of mine, learning about all the latest offerings.
As a taxpayer, I am quite optimistic about some recent developments. Several police departments across the nation have been experimenting with electric patrol cars, mostly Teslas, to see how they compare with their current vehicles.
One city in Indiana has had a Tesla Model 3 for over a year, and the chief of police just released their findings. Initially, the Model 3 cost slightly more than their Dodge Chargers, but here is the kicker. After one year of service, the Model 3 saved approximately $6,000 in fuel, maintenance and repairs. After four years, that amounts to $24,000 in taxpayer savings for each patrol car.
For example, the chief said that the brakes on the Chargers need replaced at about 7,000 miles, but after one year, the Model 3 had 90 percent of its brake lining still remaining. He was also pleased that the average chases were only about one-half as long because of the superior acceleration, and that made for a much safer scenario.
Also, being the safest vehicle you can buy, and having such high performance, his officers’ morale was boosted whenever they were assigned to that car.
Other cities are having similar outcomes.
As a taxpayer, you can see why I say it is a no-brainer. This is a win-win for the taxpayer, and also the officers who seem to love these cars.
HARLEN YEANY
Fairmount City