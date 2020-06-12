I would like to send out a huge thank you to our New Bethlehem American Legion. This is for the huge positive impact that they have on our town in the form of the veteran banners.
I cannot even begin to imagine how much time and effort goes into this project so that each and every one of us has the opportunity to view them. Not only do they add character, beauty and a strong sense of patriotism to our little burg, they are very tastefully done and hung with meticulous care.
I can admit that I am one of the rubber-neckers that tries to read the names on my way to and from work. Probably not the safest thing to do, but it’s only 45 mph the whole way home.
I especially like the fact that you don’t hang the same banners on the same posts each year. I travel from Hawthorn to town and back most days, so those are the banners I see. I seldom have reason to go to South Side or out Route 66, so I become familiar with the ones I see every day. It’s nice to see different faces, and there seems to be a great deal more this year than last.
I want to thank each and every one of you who participated in hanging the banners, not just this year, but in years past as well. Another well-deserving thank you goes to each and every family who purchased a banner. Let’s face it, without your interest and monetary support and participation, there would be no banner project. I sincerely appreciate everyone’s time and effort. It does not go unnoticed or unappreciated. One more reason I am so proud to call this little dot on the map home.
In this time of social distancing and COVID-19, take your children for walk around town. Let them see their friends and neighbors who made the amazing life that they have possible. Instilling a patriotic pride in our youth can be one of the most important and positive life lessons they can have.
Again, thank you American Legion Post 354.
MARY BENTON
Hawthorn