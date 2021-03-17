I would like to thank the Clarion County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Rex Munsee and all the deputies for their incredible class on handgun safety.
The class was well presented, concise, and easy to understand. When asked why we wanted to take the class, many reasons were given. My reason was intimidation. I own a handgun that seemed to own me. I was afraid to take it out of the box. Many people know that I have always said, “If an intruder enters my home, I was NOT afraid to throw that box at him/her.” I needed to have that fear taken from me. And, knowledge is the great equalizer.
I now not only understand what kind of handgun I possess; I know how it works and how to clean it, how to disassemble and reassemble also. I know how to safely handle this weapon. They even explained different kinds of ammunition and what to use ... if you can find it!
We then went to the firing range and each one the students were provided one-on-one time with someone from the department. We fired our weapons with experts at our side.
Thank you again Rex and all your team. Thank you, Longshot Ammo and Arms, for providing such a nice facility. Thank you Zack’s for our yummy breakfast wraps and lovely lunch.
If you own a handgun and want to have professional instruction, contact the Sheriff’s office and get on the list for the class. The class size is small so call soon.
MARILYN GEORGE
Rimersburg