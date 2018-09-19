I want to give a big thank you and a handshake to everyone who was involved with this year’s Poker Run at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. It was wet, it was cool, and it was a success.
I want to thank everyone who came and supported the event, from the riders to the campers to the Lions Club’s chicken barbecue eaters. To the registration volunteers, it was a lot of work, but I think it was fun, too. To the volunteers in the kitchen for breakfast, an outstanding job. To the maintenance guys, hats off to all the prep you did to get the park looking nice.
I also want to thank the entire park board for their support and hard work throughout the year. It takes a lot to put this event on, and we could not do it without you.
Finally, I want to personally thank each and every landowner who allows us to travel across their properties for this event. Without them, it would not be possible to have such a great fundraising opportunity here in our little valley, and I urge everyone to support those who allow us to put on this event in any way possible. Please respect their land, as it is their land and not the park’s.
Thanks again to anyone I may have missed, and be sure to check out our Christmas Village this December. It should be bigger and better than ever.
TYLER L. WEAVER
Manager,
Redbank Valley
Municipal Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.