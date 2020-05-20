On behalf of the Valley Thrift Shop Volunteers, let me begin by saying thank you. Thank you to loyal and supportive customers!
This unprecedented time has been difficult and unsettling. The senior citizen volunteers who take care of all operations at the Valley Thrift Shop opened as a Pop-Up Day on May 15, moving forward in a different way. Wearing masks for senior citizens can be quite challenging so we have taken steps to limit volunteer hours as well as steps on how donations are accepted. Both actions are an effort to make the experience for our volunteers more comfortable. Donations, while not being accepted on days that the Valley Thrift Shop is open, still can be made by making arrangements with Debbie Silvis. Just call her.
At this point, two more Pop-Up Days (May 22 and May 29) are scheduled. These will be bag days featuring gently used spring and summer attire. The Valley Thrift Shop continues to use monies from sales to support local nonprofits.
Thank you for believing in the legacy of the Valley Thrift Shop. Also thank you for your charitable gifts. There is no doubt New Bethlehem is just a wonderful place to live.
DEBBIE SILVIS
Valley Thrift Shop Volunteer