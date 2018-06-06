The officers and membership of the service organizations — the Shearer-Shick Post 454 of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars 7132 — wish to express their sincere thanks to the following for helping make the Memorial Sunday Service and the Memorial Day program in Rimersburg a success.
Memorial Sunday Service — Thank you to the Rev. Tom Switzer, pastor of Grace Community Church in Curllsville for his inspiring message; and to Melody Pryor for presenting a beautiful musical selection.
Memorial Day Service — We extend grateful appreciation to Judy Zerbe for her speech; the Rev. Mark Deeter, pastor of Wildcat Wesleyan Church for his participation; the Union High School Marching Band under the direction of Lisa Hummel; and the service organizations greatly appreciate the recitations given by eighth grade students from Union High School, Dominika Logue, Aiden Troup and Maggie Minick. We thank Madison Elder for her beautiful musical selection.
Also, thank you to the police, fire police and Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service for their assistance, and to Dustin Kifer for setting up the sound system, as well as many others who helped make the programs a success.
We would also like to thank all those involved in the veterans’ dinner at the VFW. Thank you to Crissy Culbertson for planning the dinner. And thank you to Crissy, Billie Jo Conner, Abby Traister, Laurie Boltz, Kim Davis, Tammy Salizzoni and Leslie Salizzoni for preparing our meal. Special thanks to Hailey Kriebel, Riley Kriebel and Rebekah Horner for serving the meals to our veterans.
Finally, we salute the people of Rimersburg and surrounding area in attendance at both services, showing us they are supportive of our efforts in the two days of remembrance. Many thanks to all those marching units who participated in the parade.
TERRY CUSTER
Commander
American Legion Post 454
and
JOHN MANNION
Commander
VFW Post 7132
