PAZ007>009-013>015-020>022-029-031-073-075-WVZ001>004-012-021-509-
041330-
/O.EXB.KPBZ.WI.Y.0002.180404T1000Z-180405T0000Z/
Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Beaver-Allegheny-
Armstrong-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Fayette-Hancock-Brooke-
Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-
Including the cities of Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City,
Franklin, Tionesta, New Castle, Ellwood City, Butler, Clarion,
Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Monaca, Pittsburgh Metro Area,
Kittanning, Ford City, Washington, Canonsburg, Waynesburg,
Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, Uniontown, Weirton,
Follansbee, Wellsburg, Wheeling, Moundsville, New Martinsville,
Fairmont, and Morgantown
119 AM EDT Wed Apr 4 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Wind
Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT
this evening.
* WINDS...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* TIMING...6 am to 8pm.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power
lines. Scattered power outages are expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that wind speeds greater than 30 mph, or
gusts in excess of 45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use
extra caution.
Please report down trees or branches by calling 412-262-1988,
posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter
@NWSPITTSBURGH
&&
$$
