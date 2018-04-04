I am writing this letter to express my sincere gratitude for all of you wonderful people who came together on March 10 at the Strattanville Fire Hall to make a cancer benefit dinner in my honor a success.

I truly want to thank everyone who came to help in the kitchen to prepare and serve food; to those who brought the delicious desserts; to the people who brought bases and donated prizes for the Chinese auctions; and to the many sponsors who donated monetary gifts.

It was an overwhelming evening of encouraging words, prayers and a tremendous amount of generous acts of kindness. From my whole heart, I want to thank everyone who took part in making the benefit a success.

DAWN JONES

Sigel

