Thanks to all who supported the first annual Chicken BBQ held at the East Brady Fire Hall on Saturday, May 25.
The BBQ was sponsored by the East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC) and was held in conjunction with East Brady’s 150th anniversary and the 27th annual Attics and Cellars Day.
EBADC appreciates the donation of bottled water and napkins by Farmer’s National Bank, canned beverages by Walmart of Kittanning, the raffle basket assembled by Joanne LePerre, homemade macaroni salad by Jane Wagner, cookies and meal containers from Don DeCorte and apron lettering by Christine Steele. East Brady Volunteer Fire Company provided the hall at a discounted rate and allowed for the disposal of all trash in their dumpsters.
Winner of the 50/50 raffle was Pat Ekas. Winner of the raffle basket was Lisa Pozza.
The event was a success due to the participation of so many. All proceeds are targeted for future and ongoing community projects.
TONI HENRY
EBADC Secretary and BBQ committee member