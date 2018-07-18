The 4th Annual Firefighters Jubilee is now in the past. We would like to thank everyone who took time to come to the park and participate in honoring volunteer firefighters. The countless hours of training, sleepless nights, time away from families, are only a few of the sacrifices of a volunteer firefighter. Sometimes they are forgotten. This is what the annual event is about, taking time to honor men and women for what they do.
Attending from the counties of Armstrong, Clarion and Jefferson: Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department, Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department, New Bethlehem Fire Company, Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company, Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, Sugarcreek Township Fire Company, Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association.
Without the support of the following sponsors, this event would not happen: Redbank Valley Municipal Park and Tyler Weaver, Fraternal Order of Eagles 3807 of Clarion, Swartfager Welding, Jefferson Paving, Charles Machine, OCI Division, VFW Club 7132 of Rimersburg, JM Smucker LLC, Falcon Research and Settlement Inc., Fryburg Sportsman Club Inc. and First United National Bank.
Thank you to the Clarion County Fair Board, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, Terry Beamer for handling the PA system, Ken and Elaine Bish for lending and towing the enclosed trailer, and Jolene Menold for supplying helpers for the event.
Thank you to all the food and craft vendors, and the car cruise participants.
A huge thank you to Heather Mann and Distant Volunteer Fire Department for initiating the Jubilee Kickoff on Friday evening, and incorporating the 5K Mud Run and Firemen Games on Saturday.
Thank you to the members of the Knight Cruisers for volunteering their time on Friday and Saturday to make this event successful.
We hope to see everyone for the 5th Annual Volunteer Firefighters Jubilee, to be held in July 2019.
SHARI HINDERLITER
and
JOE BILLOTTE
Knight Cruisers
Car Club
