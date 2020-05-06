We just wanted to write this letter to thank all of our friends and neighbors for supporting the Hawthorn Rod & Gun Club’s annual fishing derby. While COVID-19 has affected us all, it did not deter the great people of this area from exercising their sense of community spirit. If has definitely been a trying time for us all, but as usual, the Redbank Valley area has come together to support our project, and for that, we would like to say thank you.
We would like to send a very special thank you to the following for their generous donations to our derby: M&S Meats, Sportsmen’s Outfitters, Fox’s Pizza, Rich’s Outdoor World, New Bethlehem Auto Parts, Ferringers Enterprises, Hetrick’s Farm Supply, Doughtery Surveying, RV Sportsmen’s Association, Moore Physical Therapy, Dr. Tom Kaminsky, Heeter Lumber, Gabriel’s, Alcorn Funeral Home, First United National Bank, Boyd Travis, Attorney William Hager, Ernest Gunter, Clarion County Community Bank, Clarion County Rod & Gun Club, Kevin Ruby, Rimersburg Rod & Gun Club, CA Newport Camp, CBF Contracting, Mayport Mouse Trappers, Mike Downs Construction, Nitro Performance, Long Shot Ammo & Arms, Bill Kodrich, Creative Custom Cabinetry, Seminole Rod & Gun Club, Rock and Val Robertson, S&T Bank, Simon Brosius, Chris Adams and Tuffy Smith.
Also, thank you to each and everyone of you who purchased a ticket. And also to all the club members who worked so diligently to get sponsors and get the tickets out.
The winners of the ticket prizes are: Karsi Crawford, rod and reel donated by Hawthorn Rod & Gun Club; Chris Burkett, $100 from Long Shot Ammo & Arms; Doug Adams and Bob Hilliard, each won $150 donated by Hawthorn Rod & Gun Club; Gene Rapp, Vortex Diamondback scope donated by Creative Custom Cabinetry; and Terry Smith, custom fly rod and reel donated by Bill Kodrich.
We stocked some amazing fish this year, the best we’ve had in years. So, get out there and go fishing. Even better, take a kid fishing. You’ll get more out of it than you think. It won’t make the virus go away, but you will be less stressed. There are still a lot of tagged fish that haven’t been claimed. Good luck and happy fishing. The derby runs through May 25. If you have caught a tagged fish, you can turn it in at the Hawthorn bridge on Saturday, May 9 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. or you can mail your tags along with a copy of your ticket to: HRGC, P.O. Box 55, Hawthorn, PA 16230, or you can turn them in at our monthly meeting at the clubhouse on Tuesday, May 26, at 7 p.m. No tags will be accepted after that.
SARGE
HINDERLITER
President
Hawthorn Rod
& Gun Club
[The letter was also endorsed by club vice president Jim Dougherty and club secretary/treasurer Mary Benton.]