Hope For Your Future would like to thank everyone who has helped support us throughout the years. This year was our 6th Annual Cancer Run. With the support of our community, we have been able to help over 45 families who have fought the terrible disease, cancer.
Thank you to everyone who attended this event and showed support to our cause. We would like to thank all of those individuals or businesses who donated to HFYF from the beginning of the year. Whether it be monetary, time, or an item for the Chinese Auction, your donations make this event possible, which in turn allows us to help our local community members battling cancer.
Thank you to all of the volunteers who helped us with the water/paint stations, concession stand, ticket and registration table. Thank you to the local businesses who donated food for the event: Tom’s Riverside, Korner Restaurant and iBake Cookies.
Every year, the Rimersburg Hose Company volunteer their time to help us make this event possible, we are aware we would not be able to do this without you. And for that, we want you to know you’re greatly appreciated.
Please follow our Facebook page for information on our race that will be held next June.
SHANA STEVENS
President
Hope For Your Future