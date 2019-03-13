On Saturday, March 9, the Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club held its semi-annual turkey dinner. The reason for this letter is to thank all of our loyal neighbors for their support.
When we have these dinners, we often see quite a few of the same faces; which is a good thing. But also, we see new ones, which is also a good thing. So, thank you.
The funds we raise from these dinners help us to provide services back to our community. For example, our fishing derby and our annual scholarship just are two of the ways we give back, just to name a few. So, again, thank you for your continued support. It is greatly appreciated.
For those of you who attended, you may have noticed some new, young faces on the floor. Those were area Boy Scouts and also members from the newly formed Outdoor Club at Redbank Valley High School. They were a great help and we received many compliments on their attitude and behavior.
For those of you who gave up a Saturday night to help us, a huge thank you goes out to each and every one of you. We are proud of you, and you did an outstanding job. Hopefully we will see you again in November!
MARY BENTON
Secretary,
Hawthorn Rod
& Gun Club
