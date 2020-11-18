It is with grateful hearts that we thank our local businesses, churches, school and individuals for their generous contributions of money, merchandise and time. Your support made this a happy, successful and memorable Children’s Halloween Festival.
• Stahlman Plumbing and Heating Inc.
• Sligo Auto Salvage Inc.
• Anna Marie Laughlin.
• Smith’s Auto Sales of Rimersburg.
• Haws Ricker Insurance Services.
• Sligo Methodist Church Bible Study Group.
• Matt Vereb Landscaping and Lawn Care Services.
• Lantelme Sales & Service.
• Denise McElravy’s Cakes & Cookies.
• Hoss’s Little Outhouses.
• Riverside in Rimersburg (Todd and Scott).
• Don and Gayle Gathers (donated use of their large tent).
• Josh Walzak (news coverage).
• Sligo Presbyterian Church (trunk or treat).
• Sligo Fire Dept. (use of their park on Madison Street).
• Union High School students donating community service.
• Sligo Elementary (Mr. Minick permitting our letter to go to students).
• Dollar General (allowing us to sell tickets for bike raffle).
• Sligo University Korner Gas Station.
• Friends and family who donated baked goods for our Bake Shop Sale.
• Cathy Walzak and some of her Girl Scout members.
A great big thank you to the parents and children who braved the cooler weather outside and wore face masks because of COVID. It blesses our hearts to make your day!
BRENDA KINDEL
On Behalf Of The
Sligo Improvement Committee