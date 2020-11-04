Here we are again in November. There is so much going on, even with the COVID restrictions. Unfortunately, one thing very near and dear to our hearts has fallen prey to the COVID cancelations: the S&T Bank annual Veterans Day Salute.
Because of social distancing restrictions and the size of our bank, we are unable to hold our annual gathering to honor and pay our respect to our local heroes. But just because the event has been canceled, does not mean that we are not still celebrating each and every one of you. We want to make it perfectly clear that you have our sincerest appreciation and respect for all that you have done for us. Your commitment to keeping our country safe and secure during the most difficult times, even worse than this pandemic, will forever hold a special place in our hearts. We salute you.
Two parts of our annual celebration will still be here. We will display our Wall of Fame, and we will still give away an American flag donated by state Rep. Donna Oberlander. Each and every member of our community who has served or is still serving in any branch of our country’s great military is welcome to stop at our New Bethlehem branch to sign up to win the flag.
We would like to invite our entire community, whether you are an S&T customer or not, to stop by for a moment to reflect on the sacrifice and service of the many men and women who have given so that you, your children and your grandchildren have the type of life we all enjoy every day.
To all our military members and their families, thank you for your service.
SANDY TROUP
and
MARY BENTON
Event Coordinators