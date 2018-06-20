We are writing to thank all our friends, family and neighbors who came out to support us on June 2. The benefit for Rick Custer meant so much and it was great to meet and greet each one as you came through the door.
There may be some who feel we take this lightly, but words cannot express how grateful we are for support during this time. The diagnosis of cancer brings a very scary and stressful time in anyone’s life, and it’s so nice to have true friends to walk with you through the struggle.
Thank you everyone for all contributions and the donated items for the Chinese auction for this benefit. Thank you to the musicians who gave their time and talents to provide entertainment.
The support of friends is priceless. The cards, calls and kind words of encouragement are so helpful and appreciated. Co-workers, both current and retired, who have been there through all of this, thank you. Also, the thoughts and prayers of all those who truly know God and His love and power are treasured. As the scripture states, the prayers of a righteous man avails much. Thanks Pastor Colin Koch, Drew, Sue and Don for your prayer time and continued prayers. We cannot thank you enough for your support and may God bless and return to you as you have given to us.
RICK & MARCY CUSTER
Rimersburg
