In recognition of all our exceptional hospice volunteers for National Volunteer Week from April 18-24, this is a thank you letter. We at the VNA are so very lucky and blessed to have such a dedicated group of individuals who give their time to work in our program.
Many volunteers have been sidelined, due to COVID restrictions, from their normal functions of assisting patients and families in their homes and making much needed supportive visits to nursing home residents.
Other volunteers have been able to continue their duties in clerical/administrative tasks; making phone contacts to check on patients and their families/caregivers; and creating extraordinary Memory Bears for grieving hospice families.
We are hopeful that all of the volunteers can soon return to all their duties, and continue to provide much needed support in these difficult times.
So, thank you again to all of our exceptional hospice volunteers. We could not do what we do without you!
LISA STEINER
Chief Executive, Clarion Forest VNA Inc.