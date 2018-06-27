June 30, 2018 will mark the end of Ron Steffey’s 15-year career as executive director with the Allegheny Valley Land Trust, owners of the Armstrong and Redbank Valley trails.
My husband and I have been volunteers for the Armstrong Trail for at least five years and we had the pleasure of working with Ron to develop, improve and maintain the Armstrong Trail. I’d like to publicly thank him for his years of dedicated service. Without him and the work of many volunteers, the Armstrong Trail would not be the high class trail it is today. Ron poured his heart and soul into the trail and worked many more hours than he got paid for. He oversaw the development of an abandoned rail corridor into a major recreational and economic development asset for our area.
If you see Ron Steffey, please extend your thanks to him! I think I can safely say on behalf of the many volunteers that we wish him the best as he moves onward. With his vast experience, many skills and a passion for trails, he will be an asset wherever he lands.
KAY OWEN
Armstrong Trail
Volunteer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.