On behalf of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, we would like to give a special thanks to everyone that helped make the 2019 Peanut Butter Festival possible.
To every sponsor — Thank You! To every committee chairperson — Thank You! To every volunteer that helped with the various aspects of running the festival — Thank You!
It does take a great amount of people and businesses to make the event run smoothly and we appreciate each and every person that helped make the events fun for the community.
AMANDA COON
Board Member
Redbank Valley
Chamber of Commerce