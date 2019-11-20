This is a brief thank you letter for all of you who made the Military Salute day at S&T Bank such a huge success. We certainly hope that you had a chance to stop by and enjoy the festivities with us. We especially want to thank all the elementary students and teachers for the 400-plus coloring pages that we used to decorate our entire branch. The winner of the contest was Joel Hepler from the intermediate building.
We also would like to extend a special thank you to all of the area military members coming by and helping us celebrate your service to us and our country. Although we try, it just doesn’t seem as though we can thank you enough. We sincerely appreciate you and all you have done for us, our town and our country. It was nice to sit and listen to your stories.
Our next special thank you goes out to state Rep. Donna Oberlander for the flags that she so graciously donated. The winner of the U.S. flag was Michael J. Shaffer. The lucky winner of the Pennsylvania state flag was James Minich. The winner of the patriotic basket was Ron Whitling. Congratulations to all of our winners!
Again, thank you to each and every one of you who helped in any way to make this day memorable for our area military members and their families. As the cartoon from a couple of weeks ago in this newspaper said, “Why can’t every day be Veterans Day?”
SANDY TROUP
and
MARY BENTON
S&T Bank
New Bethlehem